9 p.m. at Las Vegas • BSN

Lynx update: They are 1-4 and got their first victory by outlasting the Sparks 87-84 on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. ... G Kayla McBride returned from playing in Istanbul and scored 24 points, 15 in the fourth quarter.. ... C Sylvia Fowles had 20 points and moved into eighth place on the WNBA's career field goals made list (2,387). ... G Moriah Jefferson has 36 points in her first two games with the Lynx, shooting 60 percent from the field. ... Natalie Achonwa (right hamstring) and Damiris Dantas (right foot) are out.

Aces update: The Western Conference leaders are 4-1 and lead the league in scoring (89.8), field goal percentage (47.7) and three-pointers made (49). ... Guards Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum are each averaging 18 points per game to pace the Aces. ... C A'ja Wilson is averaging 15.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. ... C Kiah Stokes, who was a teammate of McBride's on Fenerbahce Safiport, has rejoined the team and could play Thursday.