The Minnesota Lynx’s game with Seattle — the first game of a best-of-five WNBA semifinal series scheduled for Sunday afternoon — was postponed by the league.

The release from the league, which came out a half-hour before the 2 p.m. starting time, read: “After receiving inconclusive COVID-19 test results today for players with the Seattle Storm, the WNBA announced that Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx has been postponed out of an abundance of caution.’’

The league said the players involved have undergone additional testing and are in isolation. A new Game 1 date has not yet been set.