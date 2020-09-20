The Minnesota Lynx’s game with Seattle — the first game of a best-of-five WNBA semifinal series scheduled for Sunday afternoon — was postponed by the league.
The release from the league, which came out a half-hour before the 2 p.m. starting time, read: “After receiving inconclusive COVID-19 test results today for players with the Seattle Storm, the WNBA announced that Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx has been postponed out of an abundance of caution.’’
The league said the players involved have undergone additional testing and are in isolation. A new Game 1 date has not yet been set.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Chiefs missing 3 injured starters on defense vs. Chargers
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are without three starters on defense against the Los Angeles Chargers.Kansas City defensive lineman Khalen Saunders (hamstring)…
Lynx
WNBA postpones game between Storm and Lynx due to COVID-19
The opener of the WNBA playoff series between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx was postponed nearly 90 minutes before its scheduled tipoff Sunday because of inconclusive COVID-19 test results for Storm players.
Lynx
Thomas's career-high 31 leads Sun past Aces 87-62 in Game 1
Jasmine Thomas had a career-high 31 points, Alyssa Thomas scored 18, and the Connecticut Sun pulled away early and cruised to an 87-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game of 1 of the best-of-five WNBA semifinals Sunday.
Vikings
The Latest: Bills-Dolphins game halted by lightning in area
The Latest on Week 2 in the NFL (all times EDT):___3:10 p.m.The Miami Dolphins' home game against Buffalo was halted in the first minute of…
Golf
The Latest: DeChambeau moves into the lead at US Open
The Latest from the final round of the U.S. Open, golf's second major of the year (all times EDT):