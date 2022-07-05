LYNX GAMEDAY

Noon vs. Chicago • BSN Extra, NBATV

Chicago update: The Sky (15-5), which has the league's best record, is looking for its third victory of the season over the Lynx. The Sky, which defeated Phoenix, 91-75, at home on Saturday for its fifth consecutive victory — and eighth in the past nine games — defeated Lynx 82-78 at Target Center on May 14 and 88-85 in Chicago on June 26. In that game, Courtney Vandersloot made a three-pointer at the buzzer for the victory. ... Kahleah Copper leads the Sky in scoring (13.9 points per game). The balanced Sky offense has six players averaging more than 10 points per game. ... Candace Parker, who is averaging 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, is the only player in WNBA history to surpass 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists in a career.

Lynx update: The Lynx (7-15) have won three of their past four games. ... On Sunday at Target Center, the Lynx scored a season-high 102 points in a 102-71 victory over the Las Vegas Aces, who went into the game tied with Chicago for the best record in the league. Aerial Powers scored a career-high 32 points to pace the Lynx on Sunday. ... The Lynx, who lead the league in rebounding (37.2 per game), tied a franchise record with 53 rebounds on Sunday as they outrebounded the Aces, 53-25. After Wednesday's game, the Lynx are off until July 12 when they play host to Phoenix.