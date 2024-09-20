Lynx vs. Mercury matchups for WNBA playoffs: Schedule, TV information, story lines

The Lynx finished the season tied with New York for the best home record in the league (16-4). Among those 16 wins were two vs. Phoenix, which had a losing record (9-11) on the road. Minnesota has won 26 of its last 31 regular season games vs. Phoenix since 2015 and are 6-0 vs. the Mercury in the postseason in that time. This is the seventh time the teams have met in the postseason, with the Lynx holding an 11-2 advantage in 13 games.