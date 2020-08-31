9 p.m. vs. Los Angeles • FSN Plus, CBSSN

Sparks have won nine games in a row

Lynx update: This is a difficult back-to-back for the Lynx (10-5). Minnesota has lost nine of its past 10 games vs. the Sparks, and the first game between the teams in the bubble was a defensive nightmare for the Lynx. The Sparks shot 65.5%, a record for a Lynx opponent. That 97-81 loss was the game in which center Sylvia Fowles strained her calf in the opening minutes. She has not played since.

Sparks update: The Sparks (12-3), by far the league’s hottest team, beat Atlanta on Sunday for their ninth consecutive victory. Coach Derek Fisher has never lost to Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve. F Candace Parker averages 13.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, while G Chelsea Gray leads the team in scoring (13.7). Former Lynx star Seimone Augustus is averaging 6.4 points. C Maria Vadeeva, G Kristi Toliver and Chiney Ogwumike are all out for the season for personal reasons.

Kent Youngblood