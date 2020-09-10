7 p.m. vs. Las Vegas in Bradenton, Fla. • ESPN2

Aces generate plenty of offense

Lynx update: F Napheesa Collier is coming off her sixth double-­double of the season vs. Washington, with 21 points and 11 rebounds. G Crystal Dangerfield had 20 points, seven assists and three rebounds, her fifth game with at least 15 points and five assists this season, a Lynx rookie record. G Odyssey Sims has scored in double figures in three games in a row, averaging 15.7 points, three assists and two rebounds. C Sylvia Fowles (calf) and G Lexie Brown (concussion protocol) are out.

Las Vegas update: The Aces are one game behind league-­leading Seattle heading into Thursday’s game. So the Aces — who have already beaten the Storm once — have a chance at securing the top seed; the two teams end the season against each other Sunday. F A’ja Wilson, an MVP candidate, is second in the league in scoring (20.4), third in rebounding (8.8) and second in blocks (1.8). F Angel McCoughtry, a strong comeback player of the year candidate, is averaging 14.3 points per game. C Liz Cambage (medical exemption) and G Kelsey Plum (Achilles surgery) are out.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD