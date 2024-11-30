Lindsay is back in action.
Lindsay Whalen returns to Lynx as assistant coach; Eric Thibault hired as associate head coach
Whalen is a Hall of Fame point guard who was an All-America for the Gophers, and later their head coach.
The Lynx announced Saturday that Lindsay Whalen, their Hall of Fame point guard, will join the team as an assistant coach along with former Washington Mystics coach Eric Thibault, who will be associate head coach.
Whalen, who led the Gophers to a Final Four and was a three-time All-America before starting her pro career, also coached her alma mater for five seasons after retiring from the WNBA.
She was a two-time Olympic gold medalist and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.
Lynx president of basketball operations and head coach Cheryl Reeve announced the hires in a news release. The team will hold a news conference Monday to make it all official.
“Eric has vast experience coaching in the WNBA as both a head and an assistant coach and ... Lindsay adds a unique perspective as a Lynx legend and Naismith Hall of Famer,” Reeve said in the release.
Thibault coached the Mystics the past two seasons after being an assistant for the previous 10 years under his father, Mike Thibault. Washington won the WNBA title in 2019.
Whalen was 71-76 in her five seasons (2018-23) with the Gophers, and 32-58 in the Big 10.
As the Lynx made a run to the WNBA Finals last season, she cheered them on from courtside.
“I’m so excited to be back with the Lynx and back with Coach and Bekky [assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson],” Whalen said in the release. “Eric and I have also known each other for a long time, and for me, I couldn’t imagine joining a better staff as I return to coaching and get my first opportunity to coach in the WNBA. We have a special group with this team and I can’t wait to get to work.”
Lynx associate head coach Katie Smith left the team to join the Ohio State staff earlier this fall.
Whalen’s jersey No. 13 is retired by both the Lynx and the Gophers. She guided the Lynx to four WNBA titles during her playing career on teams all coached by Reeve. Whalen was a five-time All-Star in nine seasons in Minnesota after starting her WNBA career with Connecticut.
She played in 480 regular season games, winning 323 (second most behind Sue Bird in league history) and won 54 postseason games (second in league history behind Brunson’s 57.) Whalen won Olympic gold medals with Team USA in 2012 and 2016.
