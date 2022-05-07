Because of the combination of injury and absence, in spite of a desire to come out of training camp faster than a year ago, Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve was forced to throw some uncertainty into the mix as the 2022 season started.

That could be seen in Friday's season opener in Seattle, a 97-74 loss.

With a starting lineup that included a replacement player in Yvonne Turner and Odyssey Sims playing just days after signing, the Lynx forged a halftime tie but fell apart in the face of defensive pressure in the third quarter.

Seattle opened the second half on an 18-2 run and never looked back.

When it became apparent Layshia Clarendon wasn't going to be 100% healthy, Reeve included her in her cuts this week while signing Sims. With Damiris Dantas hurt, Kayla McBride still in Europe, Angel McCoughtry home with a sore right knee and Napheesa Collier about to give birth to her first child, the Lynx signed Turner and Nikolina Milic as replacement players.

Even Reeve, when asked before the game, wasn't sure where the offense was going to come from.

"That's what we're still trying to figure out," Reeve said. "We're not a well-oiled machine."

Keeping turnovers in check kept the Lynx in the game in the first half. But Seattle turned seven Lynx turnovers into 12 points in their third-quarter, 34-14 blitz that had Seattle up 20 entering the fourth. Forced into the halfcourt for much of the second half, the Lynx's offensive woes bled into the defensive end.

Sylvia Fowles finished with 16 points and Aerial Powers had 14. But Powers went scoreless in the second half and Fowles had just four. Jessica Shepard had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Seattle had extraordinary balance. Jewel Loyd scored 17 points and Sue Bird had 11 points and nine assists. After a slow first half, Breanna Stewart scored 17 points with eight rebounds as Seattle out-scored the Lynx 56-33 in the second half.

After shooting 42.5 percent in the first half, the Lynx shot 14-for-39 in the second half.

The first quarter was filled with runs, with Seattle getting them to start and end it.

First, Seattle: The Storm jumped out to a 6-2 lead to start with the Lynx starting 1-for-5.

And then, Minnesota: With both Powers and Fowles heating up, the Lynx responded. Powers had seven points and Fowles had six in a 16-2 run that put the Lynx up 18-8 with 3:29 left in the quarter.

Unfortunately, the Lynx scored just two points over the rest of the quarter, making just one of its final seven shots. That allowed Seattle to finish the quarter on a 10-2 run, capped off by Stephanie Talbot, who blocked a Rachel Banham three-point attempt, then went the end of the court to draw the Storm within 20-18 entering the second quarter.

The Storm kept the run going, when Jantel Lavender hit a three-pointer with 4:45 left in the half. The Storm, on a 16-8 run dating back to the first quarter, had a 34-28 lead.

But then the Lynx scored 11 straight. Milic got four of those, on a put-back and a nice move in the post, and the Lynx took a 39-34 lead on Sims' two free throws with 2:04 left. But Seattle ended the half on a 7-2 run, tying the game 41-41 on Ezi Magbegor's basket.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.