Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve predicted this.

From the start of training camp, with both Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride playing in Europe, Reeve said the start of the season could be a little rocky.

And it was. The Lynx started slowly in their opener with Phoenix on Friday night at Target Center. They rallied to lead by two on Sylvia Fowles' put-back with 42 seconds left.

But they couldn't close the door. The Lynx had a one-point lead and the ball with 31.4 seconds left in the game. But, out of a timeout, they couldn't get a shot. And, seconds after Crystal Dangerfield's turnover, Diana Taurasi hit a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to give Phoenix a 77-75 victory in the WNBA season opener.

The night started with some news: Free-agent acquisition McBride, who finished her season in Turkey on Tuesday and arrived in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, was cleared by the WNBA to play shortly before tipoff. Having already had and recovered from COVID-19, and with multiple negative tests, she was allowed on the court. And, with no practice with her new team, McBride went out and scored 17 points.