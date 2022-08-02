9 p.m. at Seattle • BSN

Lynx update: The Lynx (12-19) are looking for their first victory of the season against Seattle. The Storm won the first two meetings: 97-74 in the season-opener on May 6 in Seattle and 81-79 on June 14 at Target Center. The teams will play again on Aug. 12 at Target Center. ... The Lynx are coming off an 84-77 victory on Sunday at Los Angeles. ... C Sylvia Fowles, who leads the WNBA in rebounding (9.9 per game) had 16 points and nine rebounds Sunday. Fowles was one rebound shy of the 200th double-double (in 402 career games). In 216 games since joining the Lynx in 2015, she has had 99 double-doubles. G Moriah Jefferson led the Lynx with 22 points Sunday, one shy of her season high of 23, vs. Las Vegas on June 19. ... The Lynx are currently one game out of the final playoff spot.

Seattle update: Seattle, which has clinched a playoff spot, has lost four of its past six games. The Storm (19-12) are coming off a 78-75 loss at Washington on Sunday. ... F Breanna Stewart leads the WNBA in scoring (21.1 points per game). ... G Sue Bird is sixth in the league in assists (5.9 per game). ... C Tina Charles is averaging 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 13 games since joining the Storm on June 28. Charles scored 26 points against the Lynx on June 23 in her final game with the Phoenix Mercury. ... The Storm has won 11 of the past 13 meetings with the Lynx and hasn't lost to the Lynx in Seattle since 2017.