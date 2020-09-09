In a game both teams needed to win, it looked like the Washington Mystics, wanted it more.

Again displaying spotty defense, against a team that had to win to keep its chances of a playoff berth alive, the Lynx lost 89-86 to Washington Tuesday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

It wasn’t pretty. The Lynx led in this game for a total of 1½ minutes while losing its second straight game.

And now the Lynx (13-7) are in danger of losing its spot in the top four of the WNBA.

A strong finish to the third quarter gave Minnesota its first lead of the game, 70-67.

But, using three Lynx turnovers, the Mystics scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to go up 75-70 on Myisha Hines-Allen’s three-point play with 7:48 left and Washington never trailed again.

Hines-Allen shredded the Lynx defense for 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting and nine rebounds. Emma Meesseman had 18 and Ariel Atkins had 18 for the Mystics (5-13).

Down seven with less than 2 minutes left, the Lynx got two free throws from Odyssey Sims and a basket by Napheesa Collier to pull within three. After a stop, out of a time out, Crystal Dangerfield missed a layup. But Bridget Carleton scored off a Washington turnover with 9.4 left.

Tianna Hawkins hit two free throws with 8 seconds left to push the lead back to three, rendering Dangerfield’s layup with 0.9 seconds left meaningless.

Four Lynx starters were in double figure, including Collier (21 points, 11 rebounds), Dangerfield (20) and Odyssey Sims (17).

It is Minnesota’s first losing streak of the season.

The Lynx picked up right where they left off Sunday, with ineffective offense and defense. Washington opened the game on a 16-4 run. Reeve was forced to burn two time outs during that start, the second with just under 5 minutes left.

For a little while it seemed to work.

Out of the second time out Crystal Dangerfield scored twice and dished an assist in a 13-4 run that brought the Lynx within 20-17 on a basket in the lane by Rachel Banham.

The Mystic scored the next two baskets – including Hines-Allen, who had 13 first-quarter points – to go up 24-17 before Banham hit a three-pointer to end the quarter.

A relatively strong start to the second quarter put the Lynx back in the game. It was a 10-6 run that pulled Minnesota into a 30-30 tie on Dantas’ jumper with 4:58 left in the half.

The Mystic responded with a 10-2 run, the first six by Hines-Allen, the next four by Atkins, to go up 40-34

The Mystics scored eight straight. Then Hines-Allen scored the next six points. The Lynx fought back to 45-41 on Sims’ jumper with 1:01 left in the half. But Atkins rebounded a miss, put it back, was fouled and scored to give Washington a seven-point lead at the break.

Getting one open shot after another, the Mystic led 56-48 on Jacki Gemelos’ three with 6:43 left in the third. But Minnesota scored seven straight -- Sims hit, then, Dantas hit a three. Napheesa Collier scored on a put-back to make it a one-point game.

Out of a time out Mitchell hit a three for Washington the start of a 7-2 run that put the Mystic back up six. But then the Lynx finished the quarter on a 13-4 run to take a 70-67 lead – their first lead of the game – into the fourth. Dangerfield went 4-for-4 for eight points in that run, and Collier hit two free throws. With the quarter clock running down, the Mystic fouled Erica McCall on a three with 0.3 seconds left, and McCall hit all three free throws to put the Lynx up three entering the fourth.

The Star Tribune is not traveling to Florida for NBA and WNBA coverage. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.