In a game with momentum swings that felt like tidal waves, the Lynx made the last splash.

Minnesota (18-9) won its fifth straight game Saturday at Target Center, 93-75 victory over a Washington team playing without Elena Delle Donne.

But it took a fourth-quarter push. A 23-point lead whittled to four, the Lynx opened the fourth on a 15-0 run to take control for good.

Aerial Powers (20 points) and Rachel Banham (13) each had five points in that run, which ended with Banham's three-pointer with 6:13 left that put Minnesota up 81-62.

Napheesa Collier scored 21 points with nine rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 15. Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and six rebounds.

Washington was led by Ariel Atkins (25). Natasha Cloud and Tina Charles had 12 points each.

While finishing their perfect four-game homestand, the Lynx at times looked unbeatable, at times hard to believe.

For example: Down two late in the first quarter, the Lynx appeared to take control of the game with a 27-4 run over 6 minutes and 56 seconds. Indeed, the Lynx led by as many as 23 late in the second quarter.

Until the Mystics, led by Atkins and Cloud, roared back.

First Washington scored the final eight points of the first half, pulling within 15. Then it outscored the Lynx 26-16 in the third to make it a four-point game entering the fourth.

But then it was the Lynx's turn.

The Lynx held the Mystics to 38.7% shooting, the fourth straight game during the homestand in which an opponent shot below 40%.

The Lynx ended up with a 39-18 edge on bench points.