A lot happened during the month-long Olympic break.
Lynx return from Olympics break to cold-shooting start, hot finish to hold off Mystics 79-68
A 7-0 run in the fourth quarter fueled by Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier helped Minnesota gradually pull away.
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and star Napheesa Collier won gold medals in women’s basketball. Both Alanna Smith (Australia) and Bridget Carleton (Canada) also went to Paris.
The rest of the Lynx roster? The weeks-long layover may have put some rust on the team’s offensive play.
The Lynx still won 79-68 over Washington at Target Center Thursday. A back-and-forth game that featured shooting struggles on both ends was broken open by a 7-0 fourth-quarter run.
With the score tied at 63, Courtney Williams — who finished with 14 points — hit her second three-pointer of the game. After getting a stop, Napheesa Collier (17 points, 12 rebounds) hit a fall-away. Then Collier stole the ball, went the length of the floor and scored, putting the Lynx up seven points with 2:50 left in the game.
The Lynx, who entered the stretch run of the WNBA season in third place, improved to 18-8. The last-place Mystics, who used the break to finally get healthy, fell to 6-10. The two teams play again in Washington Saturday.
Minnesota ended the game on a 16-5 run.
The Lynx shot just 40.0% and made eight of 26 three-pointers. But their defense made up for it, holding the Mystics to 37.5% shooting.
Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 12 points. Shakira Austin had nine points and 10 boards. Alanna Smith added 12 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota, including a three-point play late that sealed the win. Kayla McBride scored 12 points.
But the Lynx — whose 16-to-28 ratio on made assists for baskets made was far lower than their season average — had to struggle for the win. At least, until Williams, who also had five assists and four rebounds, and then Collier finally provided some separation.
Over the first 10 minutes the Lynx made just six of 16 shots, two of eight three-pointers and turned the ball over five times.
And they were the hot team.
The Lynx led 18-15 after the quarter because they held the Mystics to 5-for-18 shooting and to just two points in the final 4:37 of the quarter.
All five starters were in double figures in the first quarter, with Smith scoring five. The Lynx trailed 11-7 early before McBride hit two free throws, Williams hit a mid-range and Collier hit a three-pointer. Collier picked up her second foul moments later and had to sit.
The Lynx scored the first five points of the second quarter, a jumper from Cecilia Zandalasini and a three from Dorka Juhász. But the rest of the half the Lynx offense — with the sole exception of Collier — was ice-cold. After making their first three shots of the quarter the Lynx finished the half making just three of 16 shots. And three of those came from Collier.
The Mystics? At one point, taking advantage of three Lynx turnovers and a stretch of seven straight missed shots, Washington went on a 14-0 run to go up 31-25 on Jade Melbourne’s three-pointer with 3:37 left in the half.
Collier scored the final 10 Lynx points of the half by herself, including two free throws with 3:20 left to break the Washington run that had stretched over more than five minutes, to draw the Lynx within 37-35 at the half.
The Lynx began the second half on a 9-2 run to go up five. But another cold stretch got the Mystics back in it. Even so, behind seven points from Natisha Hiedeman, the game was tied at 58 entering the fourth quarter.
