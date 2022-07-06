The Lynx enter the WNBA All-Star game break on something of a roll, having defeated the league's top two teams in successive games.

Wednesday, in a matinee attended by thousands of screaming young fans, the Lynx let a nine-point, fourth-quarter lead slip away, but rallied for a 81-78 victory over the first-place Chicago Sky at Target Center.

Two free throws from Sylvia Fowles with 33.7 seconds left put the Lynx up by three. After a Sky three, Kayla McBride hit two free throws with 12.4 seconds left.

Aerial Powers finished with 22 points for the Lynx (8-15), who beat Las Vegas on Sunday. Minnesota has now won five of its past seven games. McBride finished with 15, Fowles 14 and Jessica Shepard 10 off the bench.

Eastern Conference-leading Chicago (15-6) was led by Kahleah Copper's 20 points. Allie Quigley had 18, but she missed two three-pointers in the closing seconds. Candace Parker had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lynx led by five entering the fourth quarter, and pushed that lead to nine on Rachel Banham's basket in the lane with 8:27 left in the game.

They went the next 4:36 of the game without scoring a point. By that time the Sky had run off nine straight points to tie the game on Parker's three with 4:13 left.

When Quigley scored with three minutes left the Sky had its first lead, 73-72, since the early first quarter.

With 1:12 left Quigley scored again, putting the Sky up 75-74. At the other end Shepard took a pass from Moriah Jefferson, scored and was fouled with one minute left. The free throw put the Lynx up 77-75.

Then Jefferson stole the ball, setting up the winning sequence.