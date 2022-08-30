Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was named to the WNBA's all-defensive first team Monday, the 11th time in her career she made that postseason team and the eighth time she was on the first team.

The 35-year-old retired after the 2022 season, her 15th. She led the league in field goal percentage and rebounds, and finished her career with 721 blocks, third most in league history.

She played the final eight seasons of her career with the Lynx after seven seasons with Chicago, played on two WNBA championship teams in Minnesota (2015 and 2017) and was the Finals MVP both times.

Fowles is an eight-time WNBA All-Star and won four Olympic gold medals with Team USA. She is also a four-time WNBA defensive player of the year, and won this year's Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award.

The other members of the WNBA all-defensive first team are A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas, Breanna Stewart of Seattle, and Washington's Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud.

The second team features Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut; Gabby Williams and Ezi MacGregor of Seattle; and Brittney Sykes of Los Angeles.