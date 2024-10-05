WNBA playoffs Game 3: Lynx cruise past Sun in Connecticut for 2-1 series lead

UNCASVILLE, CONN. – Because the Lynx found their offensive rhythm without losing their defensive resolve, they are one victory away from their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2017.
Lynx cruise past Sun for 2-1 lead in WNBA semifinals
Napheesa Collier scored 26 points and had plenty of help from her teammates as the Lynx moved within one game of their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2017.
The unquestioned star of their 90-81 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Friday night was Napheesa Collier. The former University of Connecticut standout had 26 points, making 11 of 19 shots, along with 11 rebounds and three assists as the Lynx pushed to a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five league semifinal series.
The Lynx can clinch the series with a victory here at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday. A decisive Game 5, if necessary, would be at Target Center on Tuesday.
But as has been the case all season, this was team-wide production.
Courtney Williams had 16 points and eight assists. Kayla McBride scored 13 Bridget Carleton 12. Six players scored five or more points, and the Lynx bench outscored the Sun reserves 16-4.
And the defense.
For the second consecutive games in this physical series, the Lynx held the Sun in check. The Sun shot 41.1%. Minnesota blocked seven shots and defended the perimeter well enough that the Sun went 3-for-20 on three-pointers.
All five Sun starters were in double figures — Brionna Jones had 19, Alyssa Thomas 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
But the Sun didn’t get much bench support.
Up 13 coming out of a timeout with 4:23 left, the Lynx saw their lead dwindle. DeWanna Bonner’s two free throws with 3:03 left made it an eight-point game.
But the Lynx weren’t going to be stopped.
After Bonner hit her free throws, Collier scored. Then she blocked Marina Mabrey at the other end, then she fed Alanna Smith for a three-pointer with 2:10 left that pushed the Lynx lead back to 13. When Connecticut got within seven late, Williams calmly hit a mid-range.
Collier started strong, hitting four of five shots, grabbing four rebounds and getting an assist in the first quarter, which ended with the Lynx leading 23-16. Minnesota had six players score in the quarter and the team combined to shoot 11-for-19, though the team made just one of five three-point attempts.
At the other end the Lynx defense picked up where it left off in Minneapolis, holding Connecticut to 7-for-18 shooting (also 1-for-5 on threes), forcing four turnovers the Lynx used to build a 6-0 lead on points off turnovers.
With mainly bench players on the floor, the Lynx extended their lead to nine early in the third on Dorka Juhász’s score off McBride’s pass, forcing a Sun timeout.
Connecticut scored six straight out of that timeout, with Bonner’s three cutting what was a nine-point lead to three with 7:31 left in the half. But, out of a time out of their own, the Lynx roared back.
McBride had a four-point play in a 7-0 run that pushed the Lynx lead back to 10. That lead grew to 11 on Collier’s three-point play with 4:30 left in the half, to 12 on Collier’s layup with 3:06 left, to 14 on Smith’s free throw with 1:56 left.
The Sun scored four straight, but Williams beat the buzzer with a drive that had the Lynx up 48-36 at the half. Collier had 16 by that point, Williams eight and six assists.
The Lynx finished the half shooting 59.4%, the Sun 34.1%.
Williams’ basket to start the second half pushed the Lynx lead to 14. But the Sun, finding an offensive rhythm, went on an 11-4 run to pull within seven on Mabrey’s three-point play with 5:44 left in the quarter.
Again the Lynx answered. Fouled on a three-pointer, Carleton made all three free throws. It was the start of a 14-7 finish to the third quarter over the final 5:20. Carleton had eight of those points.
And that put the Lynx back up 14 entering the fourth quarter.
