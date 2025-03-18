Food & Culture

Home-cook hero Lynne Rossetto Kasper is auctioning off her prized kitchen collection

Notes from Julia Child, copper cookware and more treasures hit the auction block March 21.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 18, 2025 at 6:00PM
One of Lynn Rossetto Kasper's favorite rooms is her kitchen, which is only fitting for someone who writes cookbooks, has a cooking show on NPR, and loves to entertain. But her look and feel is casual, as can be seen by her note cover refrigerator. The 18,000 BTU Wolf stove behind her was purchased with her first royalty check from her book "The Splendid Table", and she calls it "Babe."
Lynne Rossetto Kasper's favorite room: her kitchen. Photographed in 2008, she's now sharing her personal cooking collection with the next generation of home cooks via an online auction. (Steve Rice/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A lifetime of cookware, culinary tools and cookbooks from the kitchen of one of Minnesota’s most famous home cooks, radio legend and award-winning cookbook author Lynne Rossetto Kasper, will go on sale this week.

On March 21, a catalog of her French copper pans, Le Creuset pots, sterling serving pieces and more will be available to the highest bidder via St. Paul’s Revere Auctions. One-of-a-kind treasures in the auction are cookbooks with handwritten notes and Post-its as well as her personal correspondence with Julia Child.

Rossetto Kasper is the founder and original host of American Public Media’s "The Splendid Table" radio show, which connects with chefs and home cooks. She retired from the show in 2017, when current host Francis Lam took over. She’s also a longtime St. Paul resident, where she moved with her husband in 1985.

She rose to national prominence with the 1992 debut of her canonical cookbook, “The Splendid Table: Recipes From Emilia-Romagna, the Heartland of Northern Italian Food.” Four years later, she and Sally Swift debuted their radio show by the same name. It rose in popularity for its intimate interviews with chefs and makers, and each show would close with readers' questions, where Rossetto Kasper would enthuse over ingredient opportunities and solve home cook conundrums with the gentle guidance of a great teacher. But it was always her love of getting into the kitchen and sharing great conversations over food that drove the show’s success.

She would go on to write more cookbooks and collect many of the industry’s top accolades, including two James Beard Awards and five Clarion Awards, which honors women in communications.

The reason given for clearing out the treasures is the simple art of downsizing. The Lynne Rossetto Kasper: The Splendid Collection will be available online on March 21; the auction will go live at 10 a.m. on April 16. Find more information at live.revereauctions.com.

about the writer

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

