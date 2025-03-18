Home-cook hero Lynne Rossetto Kasper is auctioning off her prized kitchen collection

She rose to national prominence with the 1992 debut of her canonical cookbook, “The Splendid Table: Recipes From Emilia-Romagna, the Heartland of Northern Italian Food.” Four years later, she and Sally Swift debuted their radio show by the same name. It rose in popularity for its intimate interviews with chefs and makers, and each show would close with readers' questions, where Rossetto Kasper would enthuse over ingredient opportunities and solve home cook conundrums with the gentle guidance of a great teacher. But it was always her love of getting into the kitchen and sharing great conversations over food that drove the show’s success.