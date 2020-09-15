Lunds Food Holdings Inc. announced Tuesday that it will anchor the apartment/retail complex that is part of the Highland Bridge development on the former Ford site in St. Paul.

The new Lunds & Byerlys store will be 51,000 square feet store, 20% larger than the Highland Park store it will replace and open in 2022. Employees at the existing store at 2128 Ford Parkway will be transferred to the new store.

“It has been with a tremendous amount of pride that we have served the Highland Park community for more than 37 years, and we’re excited to open a new store less than a block away that will create an enhanced shopping experience for our customers,” said Tres Lund, CEO of Lunds & Byerlys, in a statement.

The layout of the grocery aisles in the new store will follow the existing store’s pattern to minimize the disruption of a new store. The plan includes two levels of covered parking.

The complex also will include 230 apartments.

The 122-acre site being developed by Ryan Companies on the site of the former Ford truck factory will include 3,800 housing units including a senior complex, single homes and row homes.

“Grocery is a critical component to the success of a neighborhood, and no one can match Lund’s passion for quality and their long-term commitment to the Highland Park neighborhood,” said Maureen Michalski, vice president of development at Ryan Companies, in a statement.

Minneapolis-based Ryan offers commercial real estate services as a developer, architect, builder and real estate manager. It has nearly 1,500 employees in 15 offices and has completed projects in 39 states.

Edina-based Lund Food Holdings operates 27 Lunds & Byerlys grocery stores throughout the Twin Cities. Its most recent store opened in White Bear Lake in 2018.