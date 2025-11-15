Twin Cities

Couple plead guilty to stealing $1 million from Lululemon stores in Minnesota, New York

An East Coast couple admitted to being part of a crime ring that stole from Lululemon stores in Minneapolis, Edina and Minnetonka.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 15, 2025 at 5:19PM
FILE - This March 19, 2013 file photo shows a pedestrian walking past the Lululemon Athletica store at Union Square in New York. Lululemon yanked its popular black yoga pants from store shelves after it found that the sheer material used was revealing too much of its loyal customers. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FILE - A pedestrian walking past the Lululemon Athletica store at Union Square in New York. An East Coast couple pleaded guilty to stealing around $1 million worth of merchandise from the apparel chain's stores in Minnesota and other states. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

A couple from the East Coast admitted to stealing around $1 million in merchandise in a crime spree targeting Lululemon, hitting stores in Minnesota and other states.

Jadion Richards, 45, and Akwele Lawes-Richards, 46, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of organized retail theft in Ramsey County District Court on Friday. In exchange, prosecutors will dismiss a second felony theft charge against the couple.

They will be sentenced on Jan. 30.

The Richards’ case is the first prosecuted in Ramsey County under a 2023 state law aiming to stop organized retail theft.

Authorities arrested the couple last year after months of thefts targeting the high-end women’s athletic wear retailer Lululemon. A retail crime investigator learned the couple stole 45 items worth around $5,000 from the Lululemon store in the Rosedale Center.

Police arrested them the next day at the Woodbury store on Nov. 14, 2024, and searched their Bloomington hotel room, finding a dozen suitcases with $50,000 worth of Lululemon gear with price stags still attached. Investigators say the Richards’ theft ring netted close to $1 million in merchandise.

Authorities say the pair stole from Lululemon stores in Minneapolis, Edina and Minnetonka. The pair was also accused of targeting stores in Colorado, Utah, Connecticut and New York.

More Minnesota authorities have cracked down on retail theft since the 2023 law passed, arresting dozens tied to organized crime rings this March.

Two women in Crystal were also charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Lululemon last year, but the charges do not suggest the Richards are involved in that case.

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

