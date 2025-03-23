Twin Cities Suburbs

Police arrest 29 in crackdown on growing problem of organized Twin Cities retail thefts

One 21-year-old is accused of stealing $50,000 in merchandise from Best Buy stores over eight months.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 23, 2025 at 9:50PM
All appeared normal Sunday morning at the Rosedale shopping center.
Roseville police are cracking down on organized retail theft, including at the Rosedale shopping center. (Paul Walsh — Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A new law enforcement unit arrested 29 alleged thieves tied to Twin Cities organized retail crime and thousands of dollars in losses.

Roseville police last week conducted a “retail blitz” as part of a metrowide crackdown on a rise in shoplifting crime rings, according to a police release. It was the second operation led by the department’s retail unit, boosted by the participation of 24 stores including Target, Walmart and shops at Rosedale Center.

Officers recovered more than $5,100 in merchandise during last week’s operation. Of the 29 arrests, seven suspects were booked on felony or gross misdemeanor charges.

“We know organized retail crime is a growing problem in communities across the country,” Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said. “These highly organized crime rings are stealing and reselling millions of dollars in merchandise, negatively impacting local businesses, employees, community members, and our local economy.”

One man, 21-year-old Kenneth Owen Machen was charged with felony theft of more than $25,000 worth of merchandise from stores across the region over the past year.

Police allege Machen and his girlfriend stole from HomeGoods, Kohl’s and several Best Buy locations. Best Buy staff told police the pair stole more than $50,000 worth of merchandise from area stores over eight months, according to the criminal complaint.

In one three-day run ahead of Christmas, Machen and his girlfriend allegedly stole nearly $12,000 in items from Best Buy in Rochester.

Machen also was accused of stealing ribeye steaks and beef from the Roseville Lunds & Byerlys in January. According to the criminal complaint, officers identified Machen by his face and “man bun” on surveillance video.

According to police, Machen has a prior felony conviction and pending criminal cases related to theft. He is in jail and being held on $200,000 bail.

A public defender representing Machen did not immediately respond to a voicemail from the Star Tribune on Sunday afternoon.

The other suspects arrested in the operation were issued citations for misdemeanors, police said.

Related Coverage

Twin Cities Suburbs

Charges: East Coast couple arrested in Minnesota, part of ring that took Lululemon for $1M in thefts

Retailers, many of which increased staffing and security as part of last week’s operation, were instructed to immediately report thefts. The retail unit deployed officers to be ready when suspects left stores.

Roseville police analysts assisted with intelligence on suspects, helping officers locate and arrest alleged getaway drivers as well, according to the release.

Police say organized retail theft is a growing concern in Minnesota and beyond. This past fall, an East Coast couple was charged in Ramsey County with being part of a theft operation suspected of stealing roughly $1 million in products across several states from Lululemon, the high-end athletic wear company.

The County Attorney’s Office said at the time it was the first case prosecuted under a 2023 state law aimed at addressing organized retail crime.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Ritter

Reporter

Sarah Ritter covers the north metro for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Children playing with matches start Shoreview blaze, burning 20 acres

The Lake Johanna fire chief says firefighters from 11 agencies were needed to extinguish the brush fire.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Police arrest 29 in crackdown on growing problem of organized Twin Cities retail thefts

All appeared normal Sunday morning at the Rosedale shopping center.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Charter school removes CEO Eric Mahmoud amid claims of negligence in handling sexual misconduct allegations