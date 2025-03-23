Police arrest 29 in crackdown on growing problem of organized Twin Cities retail thefts

A new law enforcement unit arrested 29 alleged thieves tied to Twin Cities organized retail crime and thousands of dollars in losses.
Roseville police last week conducted a “retail blitz” as part of a metrowide crackdown on a rise in shoplifting crime rings, according to a police release. It was the second operation led by the department’s retail unit, boosted by the participation of 24 stores including Target, Walmart and shops at Rosedale Center.
Officers recovered more than $5,100 in merchandise during last week’s operation. Of the 29 arrests, seven suspects were booked on felony or gross misdemeanor charges.
“We know organized retail crime is a growing problem in communities across the country,” Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said. “These highly organized crime rings are stealing and reselling millions of dollars in merchandise, negatively impacting local businesses, employees, community members, and our local economy.”
One man, 21-year-old Kenneth Owen Machen was charged with felony theft of more than $25,000 worth of merchandise from stores across the region over the past year.
Police allege Machen and his girlfriend stole from HomeGoods, Kohl’s and several Best Buy locations. Best Buy staff told police the pair stole more than $50,000 worth of merchandise from area stores over eight months, according to the criminal complaint.
In one three-day run ahead of Christmas, Machen and his girlfriend allegedly stole nearly $12,000 in items from Best Buy in Rochester.
Machen also was accused of stealing ribeye steaks and beef from the Roseville Lunds & Byerlys in January. According to the criminal complaint, officers identified Machen by his face and “man bun” on surveillance video.