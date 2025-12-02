Luigi Mangione back in court for dispute over evidence in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing case

NEW YORK — Luigi Mangione is back in court on Tuesday for the second day of a hearing in his bid to bar New York prosecutors from using some key evidence they say links him to last year’s killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Various law enforcement officers are taking the witness stand Tuesday.
The pretrial hearing in Mangione’s state murder case has featured surveillance videos of the killing on a Manhattan sidewalk and security footage of his arrest five days later at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Lawyers for Mangione, 27, want to block prosecutors from showing or telling jurors at his eventual Manhattan trial about statements he allegedly made and items authorities said they seized from his backpack during his arrest. The objects include a 9 mm handgun that prosecutors say matches the one used in the killing and a notebook in which they say Mangione described his intent to ‘’wack’’ a health insurance executive.
The defense contends the items should be excluded because police didn’t get a warrant before searching Mangione’s backpack. They also want to suppress some statements Mangione made to law enforcement personnel, such as allegedly giving a false name, because officers started asking questions before telling him he had a right to remain silent.
The laws concerning how police interact with potential suspects before reading their rights or obtaining search warrants are complex and often disputed in criminal cases.
In Mangione’s case, crucial questions will include whether he believed he was free to leave at the point when he spoke to the arresting officers, and whether there were ‘’exigent circumstances’’ that merited searching his backpack before getting a warrant.
Mangione, the Ivy League-educated scion of a wealthy Maryland family, has pleaded not guilty to state and federal murder charges. The state charges carry the possibility of life in prison, while federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Neither trial has been scheduled.