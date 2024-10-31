Twin Cities, get ready to potentially spot an ex on the Minneapolis season of “Love Is Blind,” which was officially announced Wednesday night.
It’s official: Minneapolis version of ‘Love Is Blind’ is coming this Valentine’s Day
Three of the incoming Minneapolis singles were introduced for the first time in a reunion episode.
The anticipated reunion episode that closed out Season 7, set in Washington, D.C., included the surprise announcement. The eighth season will launch on Valentine’s Day.
“This Valentine’s Day 2025 will mark the five-year anniversary of the premiere of ‘Love Is Blind,’ and it is going to be the launch of Season 8, which takes place in Minneapolis,” host Vanessa Lachey said in a moment also posted to social media.
It confirmed the attempts at sleuthing by local fans last spring, when film crews and nondisclosure agreements were floating around Minneapolis.
Three of the incoming Minneapolis singles were introduced in the reunion episode. When asked about the challenges of the dating scene in Minneapolis, one contestant shared a sentiment many Minnesotans will be familiar with.
“It’s such a small community. It’s not like a major city but it’s also not a small town. So you kind of see the same people over and over, and it’s a small bar scene,” he said.
The Minneapolis casting call was announced in March 2023.
After 42 seasons, Bob Costas is retiring from baseball play-by-play.