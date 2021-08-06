Louisville starter Hunter Greene gave up one hit and struck out 10 in 6⅓ innings as the Bats edged the St. Paul Saints 1-0 on Thursday night at CHS Field.

BOXSCORE: Louisville 1, Saints 0

The Saints, who finished with two hits, had scored 12 runs the day before against Louisville.

The Bats got their only run in the second inning on Jan Hernandez's RBI double.

Drew Strotman of the Saints also pitched well, giving up one run on four hits in five innings, as did relievers Jovani Moran and Edgar Garcia, who gave up no hits.

News Services