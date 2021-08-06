Louisville starter Hunter Greene gave up one hit and struck out 10 in 6⅓ innings as the Bats edged the St. Paul Saints 1-0 on Thursday night at CHS Field.
BOXSCORE: Louisville 1, Saints 0
The Saints, who finished with two hits, had scored 12 runs the day before against Louisville.
The Bats got their only run in the second inning on Jan Hernandez's RBI double.
Drew Strotman of the Saints also pitched well, giving up one run on four hits in five innings, as did relievers Jovani Moran and Edgar Garcia, who gave up no hits.
News Services
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
US women's volleyball avenges loss to Serbia, reaches final
The U.S. women's volleyball team made it to the gold medal match for the fourth time ever by avenging a semifinal loss five years ago to Serbia with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 victory Friday.
Sports
Braves walk past Cardinals 8-4 to complete series sweep
Austin Riley homered and Ehire Adrianza drove in the go-ahead run with the first of four straight bases-loaded walks as the Atlanta Braves scored six times in the eighth inning to complete a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-4 victory Thursday night.
World
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Hiroshima on Friday marked the 76th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing, as the mayor of the Japanese city urged global leaders to unite to eliminate nuclear weapons, just as they are united against the coronavirus.
Sports
Nelly Korda survives a struggle, keeps lead in Olympic golf
Nelly Korda had to work for pars instead of making birdies look routine, and the 23-year-old American did well enough to keep her distance in pursuit of an Olympic golf medal.
Sports
LEADING OFF: Local rivalries, Phils vs Mets for NL East lead
A look at what's happening around the majors on Friday: