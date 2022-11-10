Louise Erdrich is known for her novels, her poetry and her Minneapolis bookstore, Birchbark Books and Native Arts. But on Thursday it was announced that she had received the 2022 Berresford Prize, an annual award given to people who have supported other artists and writers in their work. The award is worth $50,000.

Only in its fourth year, the award previously went to Lulani Arquette, Roberto Bedoya and Linda Goode Bryant — arts activists and organizers.

Erdrich, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for "The Night Watchman," is a longtime advocate for Native artists and writers and has championed writers of all kinds in her work. Her 2021 novel, "The Sentence," highlights dozens of books by other writers.

LAURIE HERTZEL