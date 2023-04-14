Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

NEW YORK — Louie Varland has arrived at Yankee Stadium, where he made his major league debut last September, and will start for the Twins tonight in the second game of a series against New York.

Varland was called up from St. Paul today with Kenta Maeda needed some extra rest between starts. Reliever Cole Sands had mop-up duty on Thursday, pitching two innings, and was sent to the Saints.

"He did some good work last time," manager Rocco Baldelli said of Varland, whose MLB debut last September before a noisy cheering section of Minnesotans produced seven strikeouts and only two runs in 5⅓ innings against the Yankees.

Maeda will not go on the injured list, Baldelli said, but is simply being skipped after reporting some "general fatigue" afflicting him in Monday's six innings of work against the White Sox.

The Twins won 11-2 on Thursday night after a nine-run first inning.

All-Star lefthander Nester Cortes (2-0, 2.61 ERA) is on the hill for the Yankees for the 6:05 p.m. start. The only lefthanded batter in the Twins lineup is Edouard Julien.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Donovan Solano, 1B

Jose Miranda, 3B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Kyle Garlick, RF

Willi Castro, LF

Edouard Julien, 2B

Michael A. Taylor, CF

YANKEES LINEUP

Anthony Volpe, SS

Aaron Judge, CF

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Franchy Cordero, LF

Oswaldo Cabrera, LF

Jose Trevino, C

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B