A private-public coalition of philanthropic and business leaders has raised nearly $1 billion in about a year to boost Black homeownership, businesses and developments in the Twin Cities.

The GroundBreak Coalition, a group of more than 40 philanthropic and corporate entities, announced the fundraising milestone Tuesday, more than a year after launching the campaign with the goal of raising $5.3 billion over the next decade to close racial wealth disparities.

"What makes this unique is that we're not trying to raise a fund, we're trying to create fundamental change," said Tonya Allen, CEO of the McKnight Foundation in Minneapolis. "This is about changing the rules and changing the way that capital grows, and I think that those are game-changers."

The money will support new financial tools and products, such as down payment assistance or start-up loans, to help increase the number of Black homeowners and entrepreneurs in the Twin Cities. The aid is scheduled to go out by the end of 2024.

The GroundBreak Coalition started in 2022, aiming to rebuild Minneapolis and St. Paul corridors damaged during the riots after George Floyd's murder in 2020 and address longstanding racial gaps in the state.

Since then, the group has collected input from more than 170 people who helped identify financial tools and products to help reduce barriers people of color face when trying to buy a home or start a business.

Some of those tools include special bank loans with flexible underwriting and financial assistance, start-up loans to help more Black entrepreneurs and commercial mortgage loans to increase Black-led neighborhood commercial developments.

Allen said the coalition is scaling up those programs to reach a broader community. What's more, she added, the coalition is bringing together banks and financial institutions with philanthropy — a rarity.

"People are just being creative, innovative and bold in their thinking," she said. "If we can ... change the rules in the way that banking institutions work, what we aim to do is really create this long-term, systemic change."

The bulk of the $926.75 million raised is from 10 private foundations, banks and companies: Bremer Bank, Bush Foundation, GHR Foundation, Huntington Bank, M.A. Mortenson Companies Inc., Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, McKnight Foundation, Pohlad Family Foundation, Securian Financial and U.S. Bank. Those organizations have pledged the money over three to 10 years. Less than 20% of the funding, $175 million, is from the state for first-generation homebuyers.

The GroundBreak Coalition has a 10-year plan to build wealth for Black and Indigenous residents, and other people of color. It plans to help 11,000 new homeowners and 5,000 entrepreneurs, and spur 60 developments and 23,500 new units of affordable housing over the next decade.

While many new efforts and philanthropic initiatives were launched after Floyd's death to address longstanding racial disparities in the state, the GroundBreak Coalition isn't looking to build a single fund. Rather, it plans to create a new financial system for the region that will tap into banks' flexible capital and provide a long-term solution to address racial disparities.

The coalition next wants to raise $250 million by the end of 2024. Allen said she thinks it will far exceed that goal and spur broader changes across Minnesota and the United States.

"I think we're coming up with something that's pretty extraordinary for our country, that we are the tone-setters," she said. "We will be the scene-setters for the rest of the country on how we solve these challenges."