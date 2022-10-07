More from Star Tribune
Science This butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists now fight to save the last few in the world
More From Sports
Sports
Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns during 11-game ban
The Cleveland Browns expect Deshaun Watson to return to their facility on Monday as the polarizing quarterback continues serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.
Sports
Niederreiter scores in debut, Predators top Sharks in Prague
Nino Niederreiter scored his debut goal for the Nashville Predators, who beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 in the Czech capital on Friday night in the NHL regular-season opener.
Sports
Guardians take WC opener as Ramírez homers, Bieber dominates
The Guardians were certain of two things: José Ramírez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base.
Sports
NASCAR teams call revenue model 'broken,' warn of layoffs
The most powerful teams in NASCAR warned Friday that the venerable stock car racing series has a "broken" economic model that is unfair and has little to no chance of long-term stability, a stunning announcement that added to a growing list of woes.
Loons
Lod expected to play in Loons' high-stakes Sunday match
Minnesota United might win or tie, and the Loons are likely to have Robin Lod on the pitch to help them do so.