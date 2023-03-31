More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live at 2:30 p.m. Sunday: Wolves host Portland, follow on Gameview
The Blazers have shutdown Damian Lillard for the season, the Wolves are trying to secure a playoff spot. Tap here for play-by-play, live stats and scores from around the NBA.
Sports
Live at 1 p.m. Sunday: Twins wrap series vs. Royals. Follow on Gameview
Joe Ryan makes his first start of 2023 for the Twins. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, live boxscores and stats from around Major League Baseball.
Sports
Live at 9 p.m. Saturday: Follow the Wild vs. Vegas on Gameview
The two division leaders in the Western Conference in a critical matchup. Tap here for play-by-play, stats and scores from around the NHL.
Sports
Live at 3 p.m. Saturday: Twins in action vs. Royals, follow on Gameview
Sonny Gray takes the mound for Minnesota in Kansas City. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch analysis plus live boxscores from around Major League Baseball.
Sports
Oddsmakers skeptical of scoring spike from MLB's new rules
Here's one baseball fans might not have bet on: At least one prominent oddsmaker thinks starting pitchers will go deeper into games this season.