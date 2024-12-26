Lions sign Teddy Bridgewater as a veteran backup QB

Vikings

December 26, 2024 at 8:22PM
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is returning to Detroit, where he was the backup for the 2023 season. (Stacy Bengs/The Associated Press)

ALLEN PARK, MICH. – The Detroit Lions are bringing back Teddy Bridgewater to give the team a veteran backup quarterback for their playoff run.

Coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that the team signed Bridgewater as another backup with second-year player Hendon Hooker behind starter Jared Goff. The Lions have clinched a playoff spot and can earn the top seed in the NFC with two more wins.

Bridgewater was the backup in Detroit for the 2023 season when he got on the field for three snaps at the end of a blowout win over Carolina.

Bridgewater spent the fall coaching at his high school alma mater, leading Miami Northwestern High to the Florida Class 3A state title.

Bridgewater was a first-round pick by Minnesota in 2014 and has started 65 games over his NFL career. He spent two seasons in New Orleans when Campbell was an assistant on the Saints.

Hooker has played in three games this season, completing 6 of 9 passes for 62 yards.

