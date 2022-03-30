Introduction: Another day, another few pieces of evidence that the Vikings are intent on trying to compete in 2022 — and doing it largely with the same cast of characters from recent years. Head coach Kevin O'Connell offered ideas Tuesday for how to get more out of Kirk Cousins and Garrett Bradbury, two of the Vikings' most-discussed players. Owner Mark Wilf, meanwhile, reasserted his belief that the Vikings can compete for a division title and more.

7:00: Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion skier Lindsey Vonn joins the show ahead of Wednesday's induction into the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame. Vonn discusses retirement, how it's hard for her to slow down, the publication of her recent memoir and the one thing she always wants to do when she comes back to Minnesota.

23:00: The Wild won again, and we're getting to the point of the season where playoff opponents matter. Should Minnesota be worried about a potential series with Nashville? Plus P.J. Fleck blames himself for how 2021 turned out, even though the Gophers went 9-4.

