Lewis Thorpe will start for the Twins tonight (7:10, FSN) as they begin a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first two games are at Target Field, then the teams will play in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Twins activated lefthanded relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar before the game, and optioned outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr.

Theilbar, a Northfield native, last pitched in the majors in 2015 and played two seasons for the St. Paul Saints. Wade has played in one game this season.

Rich Hill is the latest starter to leave the rotation. The 40-year-old lefthander, coming off elbow surgery last season, was set to pitch Tuesday, but has been scratched ... no word yet on his ailment. Homer Bailey and Jake Odorizzi are also out of the regular rotation.

The Twins said Jose Berrios, Randy Dobnak and Kenta Maeda would pitch the next three games.

The lineup tonight features catcher Mitch Garver leading off. Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco get a rest, and Josh Donaldson (calf) is still out.

The Twins (7-2) took three of four against Cleveland to assume a two-game lead in the American League Central. More importantly, they haven't had games affected by COVID-19 positive tests. Yet.

Pirates lineup

Cole Tucker, CF

Kevin Newman, 2B

Josh Bell, 1B

Jose Osuna, DH

Bryan Reynolds, LF

Phillip Evans, 3B

Guillermo Heredia, RF

Jacob Stallings, C

Erik Gonzalez, SS

Here's the Twins lineup against lefthander Derek Holland:

Mitch Garver, C

Luis Arraez, 2B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Miguel Sano, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Jake Cave, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Ehire Adrianza, SS