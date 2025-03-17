Let’s look at Medicaid from a practical perspective

NAMI Minnesota, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families, simply does not support work requirements — or any other ways that would cut access to Medicaid or decrease payments to our already underpaid mental health providers. People with mental illnesses — due to lack of enforcement of mental health parity — depend on Medicaid to access the very services they need to be able to work. We don’t really want young adults to tell the Social Security Administration that their disability prevents them from working simply to access Medicaid. We want to provide the services and supports that help them become employed. Let’s not cut funding for Medicaid simply to provide tax cuts to people with high incomes. A healthy state requires healthy people, and now is not the time to cut Medicaid.