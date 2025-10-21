Leslie Jones eager to show Minnesotans she’s more than an ‘SNL’ veteran

Those who know Leslie Jones only from “Saturday Night Live,” her Olympics coverage and films like the “Ghostbusters” reboot have only met the PG-version of the Emmy-nominated actor.
Brace yourself for a much bawdier persona when Jones headlines the 10,000 Comedy Laughs Festival Friday at the Pantages Theatre.
The 58-year-old comic, whose new special, “Leslie Jones: Life Part 2,” premieres on Peacock the same day she’s in town, may have filled the swear jar during a recent phone interview that touched on the “SNL” years, a strange encounter with Prince and her dream movie roles. But she dropped vulgarities with such tenderness, it felt like she was flirting. That being said, we’ve left out the dirty words.
Q: How often have you played Minneapolis in the past?
A: I love Minnesota! I used to come there for side gigs when it was summer and when it was snowy. The Black women there are awesome. On the West Coast, they are more relaxed. On the East Coast, they are crazy. The Midwest has the relaxation of the West and the hustle of the East.
Q: As we’re talking, “SNL” just announced some new cast members, including Minnesota native Tommy Brennan. What do you remember about hearing that you made the show?
A: I just remember auditioning and thinking I didn’t get it. On my way to the nail shop, I got a call from the 212 area code. I assumed it was them telling me I didn’t make it, so I just let it ring. Finally, I picked up so I could tell them to go to hell. Then [executive producer] Lorne Michaels got on the phone and asked me to come on as a writer. I said, “Can I be honest? I’m not a writer. I’m a performer.” And he said, “I know you are. But come and we’ll figure it out. You’re something I didn’t know I needed.” I hung up and ran through the parking lot screaming, “I got ‘SNL’! I got ‘SNL’!’” And the security guard was like, ”What the hell is ‘SNL’?"
Q: What advice do you have for the newcomers?