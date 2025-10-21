Leslie Jones eager to show Minnesotans she’s more than an ‘SNL’ veteran

A: I just remember auditioning and thinking I didn’t get it. On my way to the nail shop, I got a call from the 212 area code. I assumed it was them telling me I didn’t make it, so I just let it ring. Finally, I picked up so I could tell them to go to hell. Then [executive producer] Lorne Michaels got on the phone and asked me to come on as a writer. I said, “Can I be honest? I’m not a writer. I’m a performer.” And he said, “I know you are. But come and we’ll figure it out. You’re something I didn’t know I needed.” I hung up and ran through the parking lot screaming, “I got ‘SNL’! I got ‘SNL’!’” And the security guard was like, ”What the hell is ‘SNL’?"