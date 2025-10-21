Leslie Jones eager to show Minnesotans she’s more than an ‘SNL’ veteran

Stage & Arts

Jones will be part of the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival the same day her new stand-up special drops on Peacock.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2025 at 2:13PM
Leslie Jones performs in her new Peacock special, "Leslie Jones: Life Part 2." (NBC)

Those who know Leslie Jones only from “Saturday Night Live,” her Olympics coverage and films like the “Ghostbusters” reboot have only met the PG-version of the Emmy-nominated actor.

Brace yourself for a much bawdier persona when Jones headlines the 10,000 Comedy Laughs Festival Friday at the Pantages Theatre.

The 58-year-old comic, whose new special, “Leslie Jones: Life Part 2,” premieres on Peacock the same day she’s in town, may have filled the swear jar during a recent phone interview that touched on the “SNL” years, a strange encounter with Prince and her dream movie roles. But she dropped vulgarities with such tenderness, it felt like she was flirting. That being said, we’ve left out the dirty words.

Q: How often have you played Minneapolis in the past?

A: I love Minnesota! I used to come there for side gigs when it was summer and when it was snowy. The Black women there are awesome. On the West Coast, they are more relaxed. On the East Coast, they are crazy. The Midwest has the relaxation of the West and the hustle of the East.

Q: As we’re talking, “SNL” just announced some new cast members, including Minnesota native Tommy Brennan. What do you remember about hearing that you made the show?

A: I just remember auditioning and thinking I didn’t get it. On my way to the nail shop, I got a call from the 212 area code. I assumed it was them telling me I didn’t make it, so I just let it ring. Finally, I picked up so I could tell them to go to hell. Then [executive producer] Lorne Michaels got on the phone and asked me to come on as a writer. I said, “Can I be honest? I’m not a writer. I’m a performer.” And he said, “I know you are. But come and we’ll figure it out. You’re something I didn’t know I needed.” I hung up and ran through the parking lot screaming, “I got ‘SNL’! I got ‘SNL’!’” And the security guard was like, ”What the hell is ‘SNL’?"

Q: What advice do you have for the newcomers?

A: Let them give you suggestions. You can learn how to direct there, how to cast. It’s really like a college. Humble yourself. When I got there, I thought I was the top stand-up in the world. Then you watch what everyone else is doing and you just want to be as good as them.

Q: During your time there, you had a pretty funny encounter with Prince.

A: Chris Rock was hosting the week Prince was on as a musical guest. He didn’t want many people at his rehearsal, but I didn’t care what anybody said. He was going to have to kick me out. When he was finished, he started heading towards me. I was going to throw up. As he got closer it was clear from his face that I wasn’t who he thought I was. I looked at him and said, “You thought I was Chris Rock!” He just busted up.

Q: When are you going to return as a guest host?

A: That’s a good question. I like that! Whenever the veterans like Kristen Wiig or Will Ferrell came back, those were always the easiest weeks. You didn’t even need much rehearsal. We could be home by 7 p.m.

Q: Who do you think should take over the show once Lorne leaves?

A: Kenan [Thompson] is such an important part of “SNL.” If he leaves, that building is going to collapse. But I don’t think he’d want to run it. Maybe Seth Meyers or Tina Fey.

Q: Who were your favorite cast members?

A: Heidi [Gardner] is a love child, a flower baby. So beautiful and goofy. Cecily [Strong] is like my heart. She came up with characters you’ve never seen before.

Q: Let’s talk movies. I thought the “Ghostbusters” reboot got a bad rap.

A: Dude, they should have put out the movie we actually made. They cut out so much stuff. You didn’t get to see the real chemistry. If Harold Ramis [who co-wrote the 1984 original] had been alive, he would have supported it. People need to stop expecting everything to be the same. People keep doing “A Christmas Carol” and Shakespeare and making it their own.

Q: What kind of film roles would you like to do?

A: I could be the stupid best friend of Tom Hanks in a movie who comes over with the shots. I would love to have more dramatic roles. I want to be a Marvel villain. I want do something big, like Nina Simone. People say I look like Pearl Bailey.

Q: You as Pearl Bailey is a great idea.

A: I’m telling you!

Leslie Jones

When: 7 p.m. Fri.

Where: Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av., Mpls.

Tickets: $50.25-$75.60, hennepinarts.org

Four other 10,000 Laughs Festival shows you don’t want to miss

Jones and Hannibal Buress, who performs Saturday at the Pantages, are the most prominent comedians in town this week. But if you really want to get the full festival experience, get out to the smaller clubs where you just might catch the Next Big Thing — at cheaper prices. Find the full schedule of events at 10000laughs.com.

Four shows, all in Minneapolis, that look extra intriguing:

Mary Mack & North Star Comedy Hour: The Midwest’s nicest stand-up has been developing an old-time variety show with a mix of poetry, sketches and music. Anything that revives the spirit of the now defunct Balls Cabaret has our giddy support. (7 and 9:30 p.m Fri., Granada Theater, 3022 Hennepin Av.)

Funny Bachelors: If you didn’t fall for the Minneapolis edition of “Love is Blind,” maybe this more irreverent dating experiment will do the trick. Sharp comedians will roast singles who agree to share details from their first dates. (7 p.m. Thu., Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Av. W.; noon Sat., Bricksworth Beer, 305 5th Av. N.)

Maddy Smith: Only the bravest souls should sit anywhere near the front of one of Smith’s shows. The New York-based comic can be brutal to audience members — and to herself. On a good night, she’ll throw out prepared material and just let the insults fly. (7 and 9:30 p.m. Thu., Sisyphus Brewing)

Hot Dish: Those who attend all three days of the fest can catch sets from among the over 75 performers. Your best bet to see the best of the best may be this curated showcase hosted by “Girl Code” veteran Chanel Ali. (9:30 p.m. Sat., Sisyphus Brewing)

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

