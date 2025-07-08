TV and Media

Leslie Fhima starts her ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ journey next week

The Minnesotan is a fan favorite.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 8, 2025 at 4:41PM
Leslie Fhima of “The Golden Bachelor” will be part of "Bachelor in Paradise." (ABC)

Leslie Fhima, one of the most popular reality TV stars to call Minnesota home, is getting closer to making her “Bachelor in Paradise” debut.

The 10th season of the series premiered Monday, but Fhima and other members of “The Golden Bachelorette” won’t pop up until next Tuesday.

“Paradise,” which airs in the summer, is slightly racier than the franchise’s other hits, with former contestants of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” wooing each other on Mexican beaches.

“The beach is my thing, so I’m very excited,” Fhima said in March during the season finale of “The Bachelor,” in which Grant Ellis got engaged to Juliana Pasquarosa. “I’m so excited to be with my old friends, make new friends and just maybe find love.”

This will be the first time “Paradise” has included ”Golden" cast members, most of whom are in their 60s or 70s.

In addition to Fhima, 66, the upcoming season also will feature “Golden Bachelorette” contestant Gary Levingston. This is also the first time the show was filmed in Costa Rica. It previously was shot in Mexico.

Fhima, a fitness instructor who lives in Minneapolis, won the hearts of fans in 2023 when she made it all the way to the final two vying for Gerry Turner’s affection. Turner ended up picking Theresa Nist; the two divorced three months after their televised wedding.

Fhima has kept a fairly low profile since that inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor,” although she did make an appearance at the 2024 wedding.

In Monday’s season premiere, four men were sent home during the rose ceremony. Fhima’s arrival will first air at 7 p.m. July 15 on ABC. That Tuesday episode is a bonus. The show usually only airs at 7 p.m. on Mondays.

about the writer

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

See Moreicon

More from TV and Media

See More

TV and Media

Leslie Fhima starts her ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ journey next week

card image

The Minnesotan is a fan favorite.

Nation

Julian McMahon, star of ‘Charmed,’ ‘Nip/Tuck’ and ‘FBI,’ dies at 56

card image

Food & Culture

Former TV anchor Pauleen Le joins affordable housing nonprofit

card image