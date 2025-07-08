Leslie Fhima starts her ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ journey next week

Leslie Fhima, one of the most popular reality TV stars to call Minnesota home, is getting closer to making her “Bachelor in Paradise” debut.
The 10th season of the series premiered Monday, but Fhima and other members of “The Golden Bachelorette” won’t pop up until next Tuesday.
“Paradise,” which airs in the summer, is slightly racier than the franchise’s other hits, with former contestants of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” wooing each other on Mexican beaches.
“The beach is my thing, so I’m very excited,” Fhima said in March during the season finale of “The Bachelor,” in which Grant Ellis got engaged to Juliana Pasquarosa. “I’m so excited to be with my old friends, make new friends and just maybe find love.”
This will be the first time “Paradise” has included ”Golden" cast members, most of whom are in their 60s or 70s.
In addition to Fhima, 66, the upcoming season also will feature “Golden Bachelorette” contestant Gary Levingston. This is also the first time the show was filmed in Costa Rica. It previously was shot in Mexico.
Fhima, a fitness instructor who lives in Minneapolis, won the hearts of fans in 2023 when she made it all the way to the final two vying for Gerry Turner’s affection. Turner ended up picking Theresa Nist; the two divorced three months after their televised wedding.
Fhima has kept a fairly low profile since that inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor,” although she did make an appearance at the 2024 wedding.