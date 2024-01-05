Minnesotan Leslie Fhima left "The Golden Bachelor" brokenhearted after star Gerry Turner gave his final rose to another woman, Theresa Nist. Then, last week, Fhima landed in the hospital with a bowel blockage that required surgery.

Despite it all, she attended the "Golden" couple's wedding Thursday night, which is being televised live on ABC-TV.

"At our age, we have to celebrate love," Fhima told fellow contestant Kathy Swarts during an interview as guests arrived. "I was very good friends with Theresa … and I'm so, so happy for her and Gerry, I really am.

"And I'm here, at the end of the day, to support love in any way."

Fhima was Turner's runner-up on the hit first season of "The Golden Bachelor," which featured daters in their 60s and 70s, rather than their 20s and 30s. The longtime fitness instructor and former professional figure skater was known for her dance moves and dating Prince.

Earlier this week, she made headlines for a less glamorous reason: She spent her 65th birthday in the hospital after severe cramping sent her to the emergency room.

"I'm definitely on the mend," the personal trainer had told her more than 77,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday. "I'm feeling so much better that now I get to go to the wedding. I can't wait to support Gerry and Theresa on their beautiful day."

In December, Nist had told "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast hosts that she'd invite all the women from the show. Fellow contestant Susan Noles was to officiate the couple's nuptials. And many former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants appeared, too.

Among them were Ben Higgins, who interrupted Fhima's interview with hugs and his hope to start a dance party. "Will I see you on the dance floor tonight?"

"Oh yeah!" Fhima replied, making a few moves.