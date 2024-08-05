Eat & Drink

Le Creuset is bringing its dinner series to Minneapolis

But don’t ask for details — everything, including the location, is a secret until the day before.

By Nicole Hvidsten

Star Tribune

August 5, 2024 at 12:00PM
A La Carte by Le Creuset dinner was held in Brooklyn earlier this summer. (Provided)

Minnesotans love their Le Creuset. When the cookware maker brought its popular factory to table sale to Minneapolis last summer for the first time, tickets promptly sold out.

After such a warm welcome, they’re coming back in September. This time they want to invite you to dinner, but there’s a catch: The location — and many of the other details — are a secret.

Introducing La Carte by Le Creuset, a new “ultimate dining experience” that celebrates the cookware and intimacy of dining. It’s teaming up with Secret Supper for the occasion, and Minneapolis is one of three locations across the country to host one of the high-end events.

Intrigued? Here are the details:

What: A dinner that’s co-curated by some of the country’s most accomplished chefs. (Those details are kept under wraps, too.) Diners will be immersed in a one-of-a-kind dining experience that can’t be found in a restaurant. The other dinners were in New York City and Santa Barbara, Calif.

When: Sept. 12.

Where: The exact location isn’t revealed until 24 hours before the dinner, so a sense of adventure is important.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. and sell out quickly.

Cost: $285; buy them at secretsupper.co/le-creuset-series. (You can also sign up for emails to learn more as the event gets closer.)

Some hints: Tickets are limited and do sell out (the New York event sold out in 5 minutes). Judging from pictures of previous dinners, locations have been both outdoors and inside stately local landmarks. All appear to be set up with one (very) long table — and no shortage of Le Creuset products.


Nicole Hvidsten

Taste Editor

Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

See More

