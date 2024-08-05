Le Creuset is bringing its dinner series to Minneapolis

Minnesotans love their Le Creuset. When the cookware maker brought its popular factory to table sale to Minneapolis last summer for the first time, tickets promptly sold out.
After such a warm welcome, they’re coming back in September. This time they want to invite you to dinner, but there’s a catch: The location — and many of the other details — are a secret.
Introducing La Carte by Le Creuset, a new “ultimate dining experience” that celebrates the cookware and intimacy of dining. It’s teaming up with Secret Supper for the occasion, and Minneapolis is one of three locations across the country to host one of the high-end events.
Intrigued? Here are the details:
What: A dinner that’s co-curated by some of the country’s most accomplished chefs. (Those details are kept under wraps, too.) Diners will be immersed in a one-of-a-kind dining experience that can’t be found in a restaurant. The other dinners were in New York City and Santa Barbara, Calif.
When: Sept. 12.