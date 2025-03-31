Review: Whodunit in ‘Perspective(s)‘? Would you believe Michelangelo?

Cosimo turns to Giorgio Vasari, best known today for giving the Renaissance its name and chronicling the lives of its finest artists. Vasari is the Duke’s go-to guy for everything from political advice to building renovations, and he is tasked with finding the killer quickly, as well as locating and destroying Pontormo’s renowned “Venus and Cupid,” which the master is rumored to have altered, giving the naked goddess the face of Cosimo’s 17-year-old daughter Maria.