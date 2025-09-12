Music

Three newish Grammy-winning singers are the ladies of fall in the Twin Cities

Laufey, Lainey Wilson and Samara Joy will be performing in the Twin Cities.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 12, 2025 at 11:00AM
FILE - Country singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson poses for a portrait on Nov. 2, 2022, in New York to promote her album "Bell Bottom Country." Wilson is a fan favorite at this year's CMT Music Awards, where she leads with four nominees, including one for "Video of the Year." (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP, File)
Lainey Wilson, who has collected a shelf full of country awards including the Academy of Country Music Awards' Entertainer of the Year, will make her overdue Twin Cities headline appearance in October. (Matt Licari/Invision/The Associated Press)

They performed in Minnesota early in their relatively young careers. Now three of the most acclaimed women performers of the past few years return with Grammy-winning credentials and big gigs.

They hail from all over the map and sing in different music styles, but we’re still trumpeting them as the ladies of fall.

Laufey

Iceland-raised, Los Angeles-based Laufey is stepping up to Target Center. (Amy Harris/The Associated Press)

Age: 26

Hometown: Reykjavik, Iceland

Education: Berklee College of Music

First Twin Cities gig: Nov. 27, 2021, 7th St. Entry, Minneapolis

Grammys: 1, best traditional pop vocal album, “Bewitched” (2024)

Mini-review: With her mellifluous contralto, the classically trained musician’s retro pop-jazz feels romantic and cinematic with an occasional nod to Taylor Swiftian pop to the delight of her Gen Z crowd.

Recommended: The light bossa nova “From the Start,” the breezy “Lover Girl” and the torch song “Promise.”

The latest: “A Matter of Time,” which is shimmering with swinging instincts and sophisticated downhearted pop, dropped on Aug. 22.

Fun facts: Her father is Icelandic, her mother is Chinese and Los Angeles-based Laufey has a twin sister Junia, who not only plays violin in her band but also serves as her creative director.

Coming soon: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Target Center, 600 1st Ave. N., Mpls., $65 and up, axs.com

Lainey Wilson

After performances at U.S. Bank Stadium opening for Luke Combs (pictured) and Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson will headline her own show in St. Paul. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Age: 33

Hometown: Baskin, La.

Education: One of her high school teachers at Franklin Academy in Franklin Parish, La., asked her to impersonate Hannah Montana for a school project that led to Wilson performing her Hannah Montana tribute act throughout Louisiana.

First Minnesota gig: Aug. 20, 2021, Winstock festival, Winsted

Grammys: 1, best country album, “Bell Bottom Country” (2024)

Mini-review: There’s a good reason she won 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year Award (among many other trophies): She has mixed twang and the truth with her striking Western hippie image to become country music’s most indelible female star to emerge in the 2020s.

Recommended: Her breakthrough hit about relationship hacks “Things a Man Oughta Know,” the wistful “Watermelon Moonshine” and her heart-wrenching duet with Hardy, “Wait in the Truck.”

The latest: Almost a year to the day, “Whirlwind Deluxe” dropped in August, with five new selections added to last year’s “Whirlwind,” including the current single “Somewhere Over Laredo.”

Fun facts: In 2024, Wilson opened Bell Bottoms Up, a Cajun restaurant/bar and music venue in downtown Nashville, and this summer she launched a line of Western-inspired jewelry.

Coming soon: 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Grand Casino Arena, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $76 and up, ticketmaster.com

Samara Joy

Samara Joy returns to the Twin Cities at the intimate Fitzgerald Theater. (Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press)

Age: 25

Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.

Education: SUNY Purchase College

First Minnesota gig: June 25, 2022, the Dakota, Minneapolis

Grammys: 5, best new artist (2023), best jazz vocal album for “Linger Awhile” (2023) and “A Joyful Holiday” (2025), best jazz performance for “Tight” (2024) and “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” (2025).

Mini-review: What remarkable range, technique, instincts, maturity, creativity and commitment by this jazz singer with a rich contralto voice. Beloved on social media, she is an old soul at a young age who lets her sidemen shine as much as she does.

Recommended: Her understated reading of “Stardust,” the gently swinging “Everything Happens to Me” and her stunning take on Billie Holiday’s “Lover Man (Oh, Where Can You Be?).”

The latest: “Portrait,” her third album, which arrived in October, features jazz standards and three pieces for which Joy created lyrics. And this summer she released a new single in Portuguese and English, “Flor de Lis (Upside Down).”

Fun facts: In 2019, as Samara Joy McLendon, she triumphed in the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and two years later released her eponymous album while still in college.

Coming soon: 8 p.m. Nov. 21, Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $63.21 and up, axs.com

