Three newish Grammy-winning singers are the ladies of fall in the Twin Cities

They performed in Minnesota early in their relatively young careers. Now three of the most acclaimed women performers of the past few years return with Grammy-winning credentials and big gigs.
They hail from all over the map and sing in different music styles, but we’re still trumpeting them as the ladies of fall.
Laufey
Age: 26
Hometown: Reykjavik, Iceland
Education: Berklee College of Music
First Twin Cities gig: Nov. 27, 2021, 7th St. Entry, Minneapolis
Grammys: 1, best traditional pop vocal album, “Bewitched” (2024)
Mini-review: With her mellifluous contralto, the classically trained musician’s retro pop-jazz feels romantic and cinematic with an occasional nod to Taylor Swiftian pop to the delight of her Gen Z crowd.