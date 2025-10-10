Laufey will bring jazz for Gen Z to Target Center

In recent years, 20-something jazz singers Cécile McLorin Salvant and Samara Joy have found success with audiences their parents’ age and older. Then along comes jazzy 26-year-old Icelandic singer Laufey, who is old school cool, too. But she is finding success with Gen Z audiences.
Credit her marketing as much as her music, which is an amalgam of vintage jazz with a modern pop twist.
Laufey (pronounced Lay-vay) has used the internet to build her fan base, first by posting renditions of jazz standards on TikTok during the pandemic. Now she has amassed 9.9 million followers on TikTok and 7 million on Instagram. Playing Lollapalooza in front of more than 100,000 people in 2024 boosted her following, as well.
“Social media is how I formed my community and initially shared my music, so it means a lot to me,” said Laufey, who performs Saturday at Target Center. “Now, I use it mainly to connect with my audience and find new sources of creative inspiration!”
Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir grew up in Reykjavík with an Icelandic mother and Chinese father. She is a classically trained cellist with an affinity for jazz and pop. Her twin sister Junia is a classically trained violinist who accompanies her onstage and serves as her creative adviser.
Laufey earned a degree at Berklee College of Music in Boston and now lives in Los Angeles.
Like Salvant and Joy before her, Laufey grabbed a Grammy early in her career, for best traditional pop album for 2023’s “Bewitched,” her second album.
In an email interview (she wants to rest her voice), she discussed her first arena tour, her Gen Z fans and her third album, “A Matter of Time.”