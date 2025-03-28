Latest of many serious crimes sends Twin Cities woman to prison for murder with sports car

A woman with a long criminal history has received a sentence topping 20 years for fatally striking a woman with a vehicle in Maplewood then dragging the victim’s body along the pavement.
Ashley Renee Couch, 35, of St. Paul, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty in Ramsey County District Court to second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the hit-and-run crash on Aug. 14, 2024, at E. Larpenteur Avenue and N. Dieter Street that killed 23-year-old Zakirrah Anderson, of Minneapolis.
With credit for time in jail since her arrest, Couch is expected to serve 13 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
At the time of the incident, Couch was driving after having her license revoked, the state Department of Public Safety said.
Court records show that Couch has a long and varied criminal history in Minnesota. She has been convicted six times for theft, four times each for disorderly conduct and assault, twice for terroristic threats and once each for aiding a drive-by shooting, property damage and possessing burglary tools.
She also has a conviction for child endangerment from when she threw her newborn daughter in a snowbank in south Minneapolis on a freezing-cold day in March 2011. She was sentenced to two years’ probation for that offense. Couch told law enforcement she was upset with the baby’s father for taking money from her house.
Medics found an injured Anderson on the pavement with a long cut that stretched down her back and one leg. She was declared dead at Regions Hospital.