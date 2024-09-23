A late-night fight on Lake Street in Minneapolis led to four men being stabbed, with one suffering critical wounds, officials said Monday.
Lake Street fight in Minneapolis leads to 4 men being stabbed, police say
One of the victims was last reported to be in critical condition.
The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of E. Lake Street, police said.
Officers dispatched to the scene found two men with stab wounds. Emergency medical responders took them to HCMC, with one having life-threatening injuries and the other less seriously wounded, police said.
Police said they were then alerted to two men arriving at HCMC in vehicles with noncritical injuries inflicted at the same incident.
“Preliminary information indicates there was a physical altercation involving a large group during which the four men were stabbed,” a police statement read.
A 36-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested after arriving with one of the injured men, police said, adding that her involvement in the violence remained under investigation.
Officials have yet to release the identities of the four victims. Police records listed ages for three of them: 18, 20 and 26.
