Three Twin Cities area homes with lake views but not lake prices, starting at $165K

For those who love lake life but prefer to reside in the suburbs instead of the North Woods, there’s a premium price to pay: Metro-are lakeshore is some of the most expensive sand in the Twin Cities.
Lakeshore property in Minnesota is typically expensive and can be an hours-long drive from the metro area. But compromising for a view of the water instead of private shoreline provides some more affordable and suburban options.
But there is another option: Buy the view instead of the beach and save boatloads.
Houses with water views can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars less than those directly on the water, according to Dave Gooden, co-founder of a website dedicated to lakeshore property.
Case in point: A house he recently listed across the street from Staring Lake in Eden Prairie. That 4,300-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom house overlooks Staring Lake Parkway, which traces the north border of one of an untold number of small suburban lakes that cater to kayakers, canoeists and flocks of visiting ducks.
Gooden cautioned despite the abundance of small lakes within the metro, there aren’t as many lake-view homes for sale as one might imagine. But here’s a look at three options for close-to-lake vibes:
‘An enchanted forest’
The south-facing views from the southwestern suburban home show Staring Lake Park, with year-round peeks at the lake and full-on seasonal views when the trees are bare. All year, the park’s 2½ miles of walking and jogging trails are accessible, Gooden said.
“Its like an enchanted forest around this lake,” Gooden said. “There are no houses directly on the lake. The whole thing is a park.”
On the south side of the lake, there’s an amphitheater as well as pickleball and tennis courts. And in the winter, there’s a sledding hill and skating rink with a bonfire burning in the middle. There are also two fishing piers and a public boat launch.
“It’s an unbelievable place to live,” he said.
The property, at 14159 McCoy Court, listed at $824,900 and a sale is now contingent. Gooden said if the same house was directly on a similar-size suburban lake, it would “easily” cost $400,000 to $500,000 more. He said even lakefront cottages and other small houses bought as tear-downs sell for that and more.
“And I’m not talking Lake Minnetonka,” said Gooden of where there’s an even greater disparity between the cost of houses that have lakeshore vs. those with just a view.
Contrary to what many believe, lakeshore properties don’t usually sport a higher tax rate than those that aren’t; It’s the higher value that creates a larger tax bill.
There’s another advantage of not being directly on the lake: You don’t have to haul the dock and boat lift out every fall and back in every spring.
“Generally, though, it’s the price that’s the big differentiator,” he said.
David Gooden (612-366-4457, dg@danearthur.com) of Dane Arthur Real Estate Agency has the $824,900 listing.
‘Tranquil views’
A 848 square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1304 W. Medicine Lake Dr. in Plymouth recently listed for $165,000, a rare and attractive price. It went pending after just a few days on the market.
The listing agent, Regina Marinina, said the homeowners association charges $479 for monthly dues and maintains a dock. For an additional fee, residents can use the dock slips for motor boats. There are also kayak and paddleboard racks.
“I don’t think residents can hear the waves,” she said. “They just enjoy the tranquil views of the lake.”
Regina Marinina (507-267-3008, regina@theantonovgroup.com) of EXP Realty has the $165,000 listing.
‘Up-north feel’
In White Bear Lake, the Cloisters is a 24-unit townhouse community that takes some of the maintenance needs out of near-lake living. Built about 30 years ago on the wooded west shore of Birch Lake, the property has a private ½-mile walking path along the lake for residents.
Don Maietta, a sales agent and resident, said a big draw is the community.
“You can’t moor a boat, but you can launch canoes, kayaks, and there’s a bench where you can throw a line with the grand kids,” he said.
Maietta has a 3,450-square-foot unit on the market for $634,900. The listing, at 4733 Bouleau Road, has an oversized three-car garage and is one of the largest floorplans in the community. He also listed a smaller, one-level unit in the same community that’s now pending at $569,900. Both, Maietta said, have seasonal glimpses of the lake.
“Everybody in this community gets the views and aesthetics of Birch Lake,” he said. “It has an up-north feel. It’s really engulfed in trees and ponds, and it feels very much like northern Minnesota without having to drive three hours to enjoy it.”
Don Maietta (612-940-9000, dmaietta@cbburnet.com) of Coldwell Banker Realty has the $634,900 listing.
