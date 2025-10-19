Review: In St. Paul, Lainey Wilson proves why she is country’s entertainer of the year

Well, it’s about time. It’s about time that country music found another woman to headline in arenas.
Lainey Wilson — who has already won Entertainer of the Year trophies from the Academy of Country Music (twice) and the Country Music Association (once, and she’s nominated again this year) — made her first Twin Cities headline appearance Saturday night at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul. She brought the feminist flair of Shania Twain, the twangy folksiness of Reba McEntire and the freeing freshness of Carrie Underwood.
Yet, Wilson, 33, is a total original, with her cowgirl hippie Western persona, small-town Southern charm and the drawlingest voice since Dolly Parton. Her songs on Saturday were filled with sass, heart, empowerment, determination, cowboys and horses. It’s easy to see why Lainey Wilson and “entertainer of the year” belong in the same sentence.
Unlike Underwood or Miranda Lambert, Wilson didn’t use a TV talent show as a springboard to stardom. She moved in 2011 from Baskin, La., population 157, to Nashville in her camper trailer and worked on her craft. Nine years later, she broke through with “Things a Man Oughta Know,” her first No. 1 Nashville song.
She has since scored three more chart-toppers (including collabs with Cole Swindell and Jelly Roll), won a Grammy for best country album, joined the Grand Ole Opry and opened her own nightclub, Bell Bottoms Up, in Music City.
With five albums under her big belt buckle, Wilson focused on last year’s “Whirlwind” in St. Paul. She opened with the title track, with Texas tornado force, her voice roaring, her body spinning, her fringe flying. Before the high-octane two-hour set was over, she made it clear why whirlwind not only describes her recent life but also her stage style.
Wilson is more vibrant in concert than hyperactive Kenny Chesney. In fact, at times she was bursting with such energy, whether manic or nervous, that she seemed to be rushing through her performance. Whirlwind, indeed.
Wilson offered 13 of the 14 songs from “Whirlwind.” The toe-tapping “Country’s Cool Again” reinforced her standing as Nashville’s new standard-bearer (she’s hosting the CMA Awards again on Nov. 19) and showed her love for the genre by inserting choruses from such oldies as Vince Gill’s “One More Last Chance,” Dwight Yoakam’s “Guitars, Cadillacs” and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Fishin’ in the Dark.”