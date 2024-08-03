Minnesota businesses struggle to hire qualified workers, grapple with rising costs

Though the labor market needs to soften for the Fed to reach its goal of keeping both inflation and unemployment low — the so-called “dual mandate” it has sought to achieve by raising interest rates to a 23-year high of 5.25% to 5.5% — a disappointing U.S. jobs report Friday stoked fears the central bank has kept rates too high for too long. Employers added 114,000 jobs in July, a far cry from the 175,000 jobs economists predicted, and unemployment rose to 4.3%.