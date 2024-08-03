Minnesota businesses struggle to hire qualified workers, grapple with rising costs

Finding qualified workers remains a challenge for businesses in Minnesota and surrounding states despite a cooling labor market.
Professional and business services firms in the Federal Reserve’s ninth district reported a contraction in labor availability in the past year, according to survey results the Minneapolis Fed released Friday. At the same time, surveyed firms said employment and productivity held steady, and they expect growth in those areas in the coming year.
“We’re asking them not necessarily about their hiring intentions, but about whether or not they increased their workforce,” said Joe Mahon, the Minneapolis Fed’s regional outreach director, at a virtual news conference Friday. “It might be the case that a lot of these firms would like to hire more than they are.”
The ninth district includes Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and parts of Wisconsin and Michigan. The annual survey, conducted in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) between May and July, included 298 respondents that provide services such as marketing, accounting, legal, security and clerical work to other businesses.
In addition to hiring challenges, firms reported both their own costs and prices they charge clients were up in the past year, a trend they expect to continue. Most respondents said they anticipate inflation will stick, with 60% assuming higher internal costs and 62% predicting higher inflation in their states next year.
Minnesota businesses were a bit more optimistic, with 56% of respondents saying they expect inflation to rise in the next year, compared to 65% in last year’s survey. Local firms also said they foresee higher profits, productivity and job growth through the next 12 months.