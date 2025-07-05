Koerth: What goes on behind the scenes to make a good fishing hole in the city

It’s not a given that they will. People want to use city lakes in lots of different ways, Traveline said, and sometimes those uses conflict with each other. Take, for example, ice skating. To have a good ice skating lake, you need a safe, solid surface — which often means turning off aerators that would otherwise bubble oxygen through the water and disturb ice formation. Unfortunately, that oxygen is also pretty important to the local fish. The trade-off for a great winter of skating might be losing most of the fish in a lake, or whittling the population down to one particularly hardy species. After several low-oxygen winters, Powderhorn Lake got taken over by bullheads, a type of catfish. “A couple years ago that’s all you could catch,” Traveline said. “We wanted to have some variety.”