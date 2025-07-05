Contributing Columnists

Koerth: What goes on behind the scenes to make a good fishing hole in the city

The Twin Cities stands out for the number of places people can fish in an urban area. Here’s what state workers do to make sure the fish are diverse and safe to eat.

By Maggie Koerth

July 5, 2025 at 1:29PM
When you imagine a young man with a fishing line on a verdant riverbank, you might not immediately connect that image with one of a young man hanging out under a bridge downtown. But Allen Mace was doing both when I spoke to him last month. Perched on the shore of the Mississippi near Mill Ruins Park, the foundations of the Stone Arch Bridge looming overhead, Mace marveled at the beauty of his urban fishing hole, “My view right now is to die for. Something you can’t get many other places, I’d assume,” he said.

Where fish-the-noun go, fish-the-verb enthusiasts are bound to follow. And it doesn’t matter much to them if the spot the fish are biting happens to be in the shadow of skyscrapers or within earshot of a major road. Fisher folk gather on the beach where Minnehaha Creek flows into the river. They rollerblade down Bryant Avenue with a wobbling pole attached to a backpack. They ride a bus home from Lake Phalen with fish flopping inside layers of plastic shopping bags. Once you start looking for it, you’ll find fishing everywhere in the Twin Cities — and you’ll also start to notice the hard work that goes into making sure people can keep casting a line.

While plenty of other cities have places people can fish, the Twin Cities stand out because of the sheer number of available bodies of water. Many people in the metro region are within a few miles of a lake, said Mario Traveline, who works with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Fishing in the Neighborhood program. Part of his job is making sure that those lakes have fish in them.

It’s not a given that they will. People want to use city lakes in lots of different ways, Traveline said, and sometimes those uses conflict with each other. Take, for example, ice skating. To have a good ice skating lake, you need a safe, solid surface — which often means turning off aerators that would otherwise bubble oxygen through the water and disturb ice formation. Unfortunately, that oxygen is also pretty important to the local fish. The trade-off for a great winter of skating might be losing most of the fish in a lake, or whittling the population down to one particularly hardy species. After several low-oxygen winters, Powderhorn Lake got taken over by bullheads, a type of catfish. “A couple years ago that’s all you could catch,” Traveline said. “We wanted to have some variety.”

The solution: Scoop up a netful of fish from a densely populated lake outside of town and drop them in the city like a setup for some piscine reality show. These literal fish out of (familiar) waters aren’t specifically chosen by species. Instead, the DNR nets whoever comes along for the ride. And that can result in funny situations, like the April 14 restocking of Powderhorn that added 495 bluegill, 600 perch, 62 black crappie, eight northern pike, and exactly one largemouth bass. (Traveline did not name the bass. I asked.)

Most fish delivered to the cities this way will spend the summer being caught and released and, if they’re lucky, overwinter and successfully breed a new generation. But some do get eaten. Rachel Forde lives on the east side of St. Paul and fishes both for fun and to contribute to her regular diet. Forde cooks fish curry. She makes stock. “I use every part of the fish,” she said. “Once you have the equipment, it’s a cheap source of protein.”

City fishing is valuable for low-income Minnesotans, especially folks who don’t have reliable long-distance transportation and are able to take buses from home to a nearby lake. But Forde says she gets negative reactions to the practice. “You’ll meet people who fish recreationally and think it’s crazy to eat fish around here,” she said.

And this is where another bit of behind-the-scenes infrastructure comes in. Generally speaking, there’s nothing wrong with eating city fish, Traveline said. The state runs a robust program of monitoring pollution, water quality and fish pathogens for that very reason. If a problem does turn up, consumption advisories are posted at fishing access points on specific lakes. It’s just something you need to pay attention to. That, and the state consumption guidelines, which vary by lake and species, and the life situation of the human doing the eating. As an adult not planning on becoming pregnant, I could (based on statewide guidelines) eat up to four servings a week of bullhead … or one conveniently packaged serving of Powderhorn Lake bass.

There are real contaminants in Minnesota waters, particularly mercury and PFAS — long-lived chemicals produced by 3M until 2022. But those are the things the state watches for, and Forde said she worries that overblown disgust at the very idea of city-caught fish only contributes to a lack of public interest in maintaining the monitoring and investing in cleanup. “If you think we can’t eat fish from the lakes, let’s do something about it,” she said.

A good fishing hole doesn’t just happen, it’s made. And when all those people and all that work come together, you maybe catch something wonderful. Or not. Either way, you have a nice time.

Maggie Koerth

Contributing Columnist

Maggie Koerth is a contributing columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune focusing on nature in Minnesota's urban areas. She is an award-winning science writer who has written for FiveThirtyEight.com, the New York Times Magazine, and Undark magazine. She also appears regularly on NPR's "Science Friday."

