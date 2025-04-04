Burcum: Klobuchar helps Congress rediscover its spine

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Legislation championed by Minnesota’s senior U.S. senator is a solid start toward helping Congress rediscover its spine as President Donald Trump steers the nation into a treacherous trade war.
Shortly after Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on Wednesday, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution that “seeks to undo” Trump’s “25% tariffs on most imports from Canada,” the Minnesota Star Tribune reported this week.
Minnesota’s Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined two Virginia U.S. senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats, as the measure’s lead advocates.
The resolution cleared the Senate on a 51-48 vote, with four Republican senators voting yes. Not surprisingly, two of these Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — represent states that share a border with Canada. That geographical proximity, which Minnesota also enjoys, typically leads to heightened trade and cultural ties.
“Canada is not just our neighbor with my state, it’s our number one trading partner. In fact, we do so much business with Canada that it is more than the total of our number two, number three and number four largest markets combined,” Klobuchar said in a floor speech this week.
“In 2023 alone, our state exported $7 billion in goods to Canada, including ag products, machinery and medical devices. That’s a major hit for the retaliatory tariffs that we’re going to see. The damage could extend to every sector of our economy.”