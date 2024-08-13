Kids today may not read, but if the door of an idle day opened just a crack …

But things were different now. I was a reader. Thanks to Bookmobile Lady. That fall, my teacher, Mr. Brown, encouraged me to join his after-school Junior Great Books reading group. A “seminar,” he called it. I said sure, thinking it meant I could read “Old Yeller” again. Instead, Mr. Brown gave each of us a boxed set of the Junior Great Books Foundation abridged classics. I still have it: Shakespeare, Dickens, Chaucer, Kipling, Hawthorne, Aesop. I remember being mostly clueless and pretending so hard not to be. I underlined random passages and made meaningless “notations” in the margins like Mr. Brown taught us. To further impress him, I nodded my head a lot during “seminars.” Mr. Brown saw through all this, took me aside and encouraged me to “Hang in there — it will begin to make sense soon.” It took a while, but he was right.