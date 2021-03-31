MILWAUKEE — Kevin Morgan joined the Twins coaching staff Wednesday as major league field coordinator.

The 51-year-old Morgan was the team's minor league field coordinator last season. He'll be manager Rocco Baldelli's assistant in the dugout as the season begins Thursday.

Twins bench coach Mike Bell passed away Friday at age 46 because of kidney cancer. His funeral was Wednesday in Arizona, and was attended by several Twins officials, including Baldelli.

After a playing career that ended in 1997, Morgan worked for the Mets from 1998-2019 in the team's minor league departments. He is a native of Lafayette, La., and played college ball at Southeastern Louisiana before playing in the Tigers and Mets systems.

He played in one major league game, for the Mets in 1997, and popped out to shortstop in his lone at-bat.