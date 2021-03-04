It appears Kevin Garnett won't be involved in any potential sale of the Timberwolves

The former All-Star posted to his Instagram story that he "got the news that this process in trying to acquire the TWolves is over" for me and my group, Garnett wrote.

Garnett did not provide details on why his group is now no longer part of the process. At the same time, a potential buyer has not yet emerged to take control of the franchise from Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune.

Garnett has had a notoriously contentious relationship with Taylor but said he was willing to put that aside and work with Taylor on potentially taking over the team. Garnett took a swipe at Taylor for "being yourself" and what I know you to be, in his post.

He wrote, good luck and all the best "with what we built" and added that it's time to focus on other places, before posting hashtags with Seattle and Vegas.

Taylor said in July he was exploring the potential sale of the team. Others that have had interest include former NBA player Arron Afflalo and Daniel E. Straus, former minority owner of the Grizzlies. Straus and Taylor had an exclusivity agreement on negotiations back in August but that agreement expired.

Taylor, who has said he will only sell to an owner willing to commit to keeping the Wolves in Minnesota long term, said in December that the pandemic was slowing down the process of a potential sale.

"It's because of all the unknowns that are happening in basketball or any sports right now," Taylor said at the time.

Taylor, who became the majority owner of the franchise in 1994, has come close to selling the team before but has decided against it previously.

He could still retain a minority stake in the team upon a potential sale, as well. The New York Post recently reported Taylor attempted to sell small stakes in the team to private equity firm Arctos but the league had not approved of Arctos as a potential buyer, the report said.