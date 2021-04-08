The eight-goal output was rare.

So was the surge by the power play to score four times.

But what wasn't surprising about the Wild clobbering the Avalanche 8-3 on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center was Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov headlining the record performance that included contributions from throughout the lineup.

"They're special players," captain Jared Spurgeon said. "When they get that confidence and opportunities to play offense, they're going to create stuff. But it's not just those two guys. I thought all four lines were creating and making plays."

Fiala paced the pack, burying his first NHL hat trick as part of a career-high four-point effort.

Not only is the winger on a season-high seven-game point streak, a stretch in which he has five goals and six assists, but he's been key in reigniting the once dormant power play, a unit that's on an 8-for-17 run over the past four games.

"I just try to simplify my game a little bit," said Fiala, who ranks second on the Wild in goals (14) and points (25). "Shoot a little more pucks from everywhere. Right now it's going in, so the bounces are with us. So, just have to keep going. It can go the other way, too, and we don't want that."

Kaprizov was also dynamic against Colorado, recording three points all on the power play for his eighth career multipoint game to surpass Kurtis Foster for the most by a Wild rookie in a season.

He opened the scoring for the Wild for the fourth time over the past five games, provided a much-needed insurance goal in the second period after the Avalanche clawed back within 1 and then set up Fiala's third goal in the third. Fiala also assisted on Kaprizov's second goal, just the third and fourth times this season the two have combined on the same scoring play.

Despite how infrequently the two have teamed up on goals, the Wild's offense hasn't suffered.

Actually, it might be better off by not loading up its two most skilled players on the same line. Instead, the Wild has benefited from a more balanced attack and that was also evident when the team tied the franchise record for most goals in a game.

Victor Rask picked up three assists, same with Spurgeon, and the fourth line also chipped in on Luke Johnson's first NHL goal. In all, 12 different players registered at least a point.

"They're not doing it alone," coach Dean Evason said of Fiala and Kaprizov. "You need help out there, and you need your teammates and you need a team to help in that area. So, yeah, it's nice that they are rewarded. But we've also got other guys that are scoring and playing just as well."

And that depth can't be underestimated.

No doubt the Wild is better when its best players live up to their billing, and that's been the case recently with Fiala and Kaprizov, who continues to lead the Wild and NHL rookies in goals (16) and points (34).

As the Wild vies to solidify its spot in the West Division, though, the more challenges it can throw at its opponents, the tougher the team will be to corral.

"We have a very underrated skilled group," Spurgeon said. "Every line can make plays and play in the offensive zone. But at the same time, we all work very hard. We have to continue with that going forward."